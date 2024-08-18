CM Chandrababu Naidu seeks release of budgetary allocation

VIJAYAWADA: Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu called on Prime Minister Narendra Modi in New Delhi on Saturday, and discussed various issues, including Capital City Amaravati and Polavaram Irrigation Project.

During the hour long meeting, the first one after the presentation of the Union Budget, he explained the precarious financial position of the State, and sought early release of funds allocated to Andhra Pradesh in the budget. He also appealed to the Prime Minister to reschedule the loans availed by the previous regime, sources said.

As Rs 15,000 crore aid was announced in the Union Budget for the development of Amaravati, Naidu reportedly urged Modi to arrange the funds at the earliest to take forward the development works of the capital city, the sources revealed.

Mentioning the provisions of the AP Reorganisation Act, the Chief Minister sought support under the Special Assistance for Capital Investment (SACI) to take up various projects in the State, and early release of funds under the Backward Region Grant to support development of eight districts.

The Chief Minister also urged the Centre to release funds for industrial incentives to promote the growth of industrial ecosystem.

Naidu urges PM Modi to reconsider decision on privatisation of steel plant

aidu is learnt to have urged the Prime Minister to reconsider the Centre’s decision to privatise Visakhapatnam Steel Plant (VSP) and extend support for its revival. He was accompanied by Union Ministers K Ram Mohan Naidu, Pemmasani Chandrasekhar and Bhupathiraju Srinivasa Varma.

Later in the day, Naidu called on Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman and Home Minister Amit Shah, and submitted representations on various issues pertaining to the State, besides seeking generous support from the Centre.

Earlier in the day, Naidu met Union Civil Aviation Minister K Ram Mohan Naidu and reviewed the steps need to be taken up for the development of airport infrastructure in AP. On the first day of his visit on Friday, Naidu met Jal Shakti Minister CR Patil and held discussions on the issues related to the Polavaram project.