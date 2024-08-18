Guntur Municipal Corporation council meet addresses issues

GUNTUR: A general body meeting led by Mayor Kavati Manohar Naidu took place at the Guntur Municipal Corporation Council Hall on Saturday, focusing on resolving issues across the 57 divisions of the GMC.

The meeting addressed 50 of the 77 questions, 150 proposals, and 11 preambles on the agenda. Key topics included delays in constructing RUBs and ROBs in the city, the progress of AMRUT water scheme works in Gorantla, water supply interruptions, and sanitation improvements in slum areas. Officials agreed to coordinate with MPs, MLAs, and the R&B department to expedite necessary approvals. The mayor emphasised that city growth should remain the priority, regardless of caste or politics. The remaining agenda items will be discussed on Tuesday. GMC Commissioner P Srinivasulu, MLC KS Lakshman Rao, MLA Galla Madhavi and others were present.