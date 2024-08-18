NHRC issues notice to DM, SP on minor girl rape-murder by juveniles in Andhra

NEW DELHI: The National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) issued notices to the District Magistrate (DM) and SP of Nandyal district in Andhra Pradesh, on an alleged incident of rape and murder of a minor girl child by three minors, in a public park.

The NHRC passed the order based on the petition filed by Supreme Court advocate and human rights activist Radhakanta Tripathy.

Two of the accused, aged 12, are studying in the sixth standard. The third accused, aged 13, is in Class 7. The three minor boys allegedly targeted the 8-year-old girl playing at a park.

They took her to a secluded area, allegedly raped and killed her. Later they dumped her body in a canal to destroy the evidence in the case, the plea of Tripathy stated.

All the three accused have been arrested by the police, he said.

The incident took place in Pagidyala on July 7, but the crime came to the fore on July 11.

Due to a lack of police patrolling, mental care of the children and lack of safety and security in Public Parks such a heinous crime has been committed, Tripathy contended.

He requested a fair investigation of the incident, legal action against the culprits with proper counselling and mental care of the juveniles and heavy compensation to the family members of the diseased girl child. The NHRC has sought an Action Taken Report (ATR) within four weeks.