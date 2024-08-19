CM Chandrababu Naidu to inaugurate 16 projects in Sri City on August 19

TIRUPATI: Elaborate preparations are underway for Chief Minister Nara Chandrababu Naidu’s visit to Sri City on Monday, said Tirupati district Collector Dr S Venkateswar. The Chief Minister will lay foundation stones for eight new industries, inaugurate 16 completed projects, and sign Memorandums of Understanding (MoUs) with five more industries within the Sri City Special Economic Zone.

Collector Venkateswar, along with Superintendent of Police (SP) Subbarayudu and Joint Collector Shubham Bansal, monitored the arrangements and conducted a trial run of the CM’s convoy route from the helipad to the Business Centre, the location of the event. Detailed instructions were issued to the officials regarding helipad arrangements, ceremonial shed setups, and security protocols.

Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu will arrive at Renigunta Airport by 11:30 am, and fly again to Sri City. He is expected to land near Sri City at 11:55 am and reach the Business Centre by road at 12:10 pm. After participating in the ceremonies and meeting industry Chief Executive officers, Naidu will depart from Sri City at 2:40 pm and return to Renigunta Airport by 2:55 pm.

Additional SPs Kulasekhar and Rajendra, RDO Kiran Kumar, APIIC Zonal Manager Chandra Sekhar, R&B SE Madhusudan Rao, and Sri City representatives, including Resident Director P Mukunda Reddy and Bhagwan, were also present during the preparations.