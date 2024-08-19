Energy efficiency measures taken by Andhra Pradesh highlighted at LiFE meeting

VIJAYAWADA: The success story of Andhra Pradesh, which was highly ranked by the World Bank for initiating energy efficiency measures in 2016-17, was once again highlighted during a recent meeting.

The meeting was attended by Bureau of Energy Efficiency’s (BEE) media adviser for the Southern State, A Chandrashekhar Reddy, Dr R Hari Kumar, Director, and Johnson Daniel, Head of DSM at the Energy Management Centre (EMC), the State Designated Agency (SDA) of Kerala.

The meeting was organised to promote Mission LiFE (Lifestyle for Environment), where Andhra Pradesh’s achievements in energy efficiency were underscored, and the need to emulate its model for effective implementation of key programmes was emphasised.

Chandrasekhar mentioned that this success had also been highlighted in three major Confederation of Indian Industry (CII) events held in Visakhapatnam. BEE further emphasised the importance of large-scale public involvement in scaling up energy efficiency and reiterated that all SDAs in Southern States, with BEE’s support, are geared up to reach their targets.

The discussion also stressed the need for lifestyles aligned with available resources, advocating for the decoupling of economic growth from environmental degradation.

To promote a more sustainable lifestyle, the public is encouraged to use LED lights, prefer public transport, turn off vehicle engines at red lights and railway crossings, use bicycles for short commutes, choose CNG or electric vehicles.