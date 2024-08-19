Increase vigil in hospitals: YSRC Doctors Cell Chief

VIJAYAWADA: In a letter to the Andhra Pradesh Governor S Abdul Nazeer, YSRC NTR District Doctors Cell president Dr Ambati Naga Radhakrishna Yadav urged to take immediate action to enhance hospital security across the State. The letter comes in the wake of the recent incident in Kolkata, where a PG student was brutally raped and murdered.

Dr Yadav highlighted the urgent need for a thorough review of the current security measures in hospitals, emphasising the importance of ensuring a safe environment for patients, students, and staff. He called for the deployment of adequate security personnel and infrastructure, strict access control measures, and biometric attendance systems to monitor entry and exit.

Dr Yadav also stressed the need for secure accommodation for female students and staff, alongside the setting up of a quick response system for emergencies. He advocated for regular security audits and drills to maintain vigilance and readiness in hospitals. Additionally, he underscored the importance of sensitising security personnel on gender sensitivity and patient privacy, ensuring proper lighting across hospital premises, and implementing a whistleblower policy to report any security concerns. He urged the Governor to form a dedicated committee to oversee hospital security, which would be responsible for conducting regular reviews and making necessary improvements.