JSP to implement Jana Vani with more vigour in Andhra Pradesh

VIJAYAWADA: The Jana Vani programme of Jana Sena, a public redressal initiative, is adding much needed depth to the party among the people.

The programme began as an initiative to address the public issues even before the elections. With the party now in saddle, the Jana Vani programme is being continued at the party headquarters. JSP MLAs are taking turns to receive petitions from the people.

Sources in the know of things revealed that JSP intends to continue their Jana Vani programme to improve their image among them, which benefits the party in the long term. It was learnt that plans are underway to hold such Jana Vani programmes at the constituency-level, with MLAs and local leaders chalking out the strategies. “Our party chief is very particular, we as a peoples’ representatives, have to strive to address every issue that is brought to our notice,” said a senior JSP leader.

Though busy with the responsibilities of Deputy Chief Minister, Jana Sena chief Pawan Kalyan has been keeping an eye on the party affairs, especially to public grievances.

In the aftermath of achieving an enviable 100% strike rate in the recently concluded elections, JSP’s popularity has increased among the people. The active party membership drive, which began with an initial target of 10 lakh active members, crossed the 12 lakh mark by the end. The increased numbers would give impetus to the party going into local body polls in the coming months.