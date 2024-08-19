SP directs officials to increase vigil to make Bapatla ganja-free

GUNTUR: Bapatla Superintendent of Police (SP) Tushar Dudi has instructed officials to increase surveillance efforts to make Bapatla a ganja-free district.

During a review meeting with special branch officials on Sunday, he emphasised the critical role of the special branch in the police department and outlined their duties in reducing and preventing crimes.

He directed officials to take the necessary steps to prevent the illegal transportation and consumption of ganja, drugs, and illegal activities such as poker and rooster fights in the district. He stressed the importance of police personnel and officials gathering sensitive information about any illegal activities in advance to prevent them. Stern action will be taken against those who fail to perform their duties with the utmost sincerity.

Dudi also urged the public to cooperate with the police and report any illegal activities in their surroundings, assuring that the details of informants will remain confidential.

SB in-charge CI Balamurali Krishna, along with special branch officials and personnel, was also present at the meeting.