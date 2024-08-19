Three children die from food poisoning after eating hostel food in Vishakhapatnam, multiple others affected

VISHAKHAPATNAM: Three children lost their lives due to food poisoning after consuming a meal at a hostel run by the Parisundhatma Agni Stuthi Aradhana Trust (PASA Trust) in Kailasa Patnam, Kotavuratla Mandal, Narsipatnam Division of Anakapalle district. The deceased include two girls and one boy.

The hostel, which accommodates 86 children, reported that 27 residents fell ill after consuming the biryani on Sunday afternoon. Among them, five children, who were in critical condition, were transferred to Visakhapatnam's King George Hospital (KGH) on Monday morning.

The hostel, managed by the religious organisation, serves as accommodation for children from grades one to five who attend a nearby school. On Sunday, the children were served biryani. Shortly after the meal, several children began vomiting. The hostel management informed the parents, who took their children home. However, by Tuesday morning, the condition of some children worsened.

As they were being transported to Narsipatnam Area Hospital for treatment, two girls from Chintapalli Mandal, and a boy from Koyyuru Mandal, passed away. Seven other children, whose conditions were critical, were admitted to Narsipatnam Area Hospital. Later, five of them were transferred to Visakhapatnam for further medical care.

Sixteen other children affected by the incident are receiving treatment at government hospitals in Chintapalli, Paderu, and Koyyuru.

Narsipatnam RDO H.V. Jayaram is overseeing the situation at the Area Hospital.

Home Minister Vangalapudi Anitha and speaker Ayyanna Patrudu reacted to the incident and ordered the district collector to provide good treatment to the children.