Withdraw GO on self-finance seats in medical colleges in Andhra Pradesh: Parents

VIJAYAWADA: The Parents Association of Andhra Pradesh demanded the withdrawal of the notification issued by NTR Health University regarding admissions to self-financed MBBS seats in five government medical colleges. Association president, Narahari Shikhara, emphasised that this move would reduce opportunities for poor, middle-class, Scheduled Caste, Scheduled Tribe, backward classes, and minority students.

In a letter to Health Minister Satya Kumar Yadav on Sunday, Narahari appealed for the reconsideration of the cancellation of GO No. 108, which pertains to self-financed MBBS seats. He urged the government to revise the policy to ensure justice for marginalised communities.

Shikhara also called for setting up a task force to improve non-teaching facilities essential for quality medical education.

He demanded a white paper on the state of medical education, expressing concern that declining educational standards are affecting public health. He noted that the State now has 37 medical colleges, but the lack of professors and facilities has led to a decline in standards. He pointed out that no college in the State is fully adhering to National Medical Commission (NMC) norms.

Shikhara said students should be cautious while selecting colleges as the application process for convener quota seats is underway. Parents are increasingly worried about the quality of education, and he urged the government to focus on improving standards in both government and private colleges.

He also highlighted the Comptroller and Auditor General (CAG) report that revealed 56% of the faculty positions in government medical colleges are vacant, where 70% of faculty positions are unfilled in private colleges. He claimed that some colleges list professors only on paper. Despite the introduction of Aadhaar Enabled Biometric Attendance System (AEBAS), fraudulent practices persist. Some colleges even close early, leaving patients unattended.

Shikhara expressed his concern about private college students who often complete their Master of Surgery courses without performing a single operation.