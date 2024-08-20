54-year-old BJP activist murdered in Adoni mandal, Andhra

KURNOOL: Murder of another political party activist has created a flutter among the people of erstwhile Kurnool district. A 54-year-old BJP activist was brutally murdered in his sleep outside his house in the wee hours by unidentified individuals at Peddaharivanam village in Adoni mandal of Kurnool district.

The deceased, identified as U Sekhanna, recently joined the saffron party from the YSRC. Sekhanna maintained a liquor belt shop in his village, and later turned MLA PV Parthasarthi’s follower.

As per the sources, nearly three to four attackers arrived at his house, slit his throat while he was asleep outside, and escaped the spot. The family members were shocked when they found Sekhanna in a pool of blood in the morning and informed the police immediately.

Adoni Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) Somanna rushed to the spot and inspected the crime scene. The body was shifted to Adoni Government Hospital for post-mortem. A case was registered and an investigation was initiated in different angles, including the political motives and others, said the DSP.

Adoni MLA PV Parthasarathi visited the bereaved family and offered his condolences. Speaking to mediapersons, the MLA condemned the murder of the BJP activist and urged the police to nab the killers immediately.