Andhra CM Naidu criticises YSRC for neglecting irrigation, promises Somasila repairs

NELLORE: Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu, during his visit to the Somasila project, strongly criticized the previous YSRC government for its neglect of irrigation projects and assured that repairs will be taken up to the damaged gates.
“Andhra Pradesh, once known as the granary of the nation, has faced severe agricultural challenges due to the irresponsible policies and negligence of the previous administration. Drought should not be a word to be heard of in our state. We will reduce agricultural costs for farmers and make farming profitable. The state and central governments will provide annual assistance of Rs 20,000 to farmers. We will take responsibility for the optimal utilisation and preservation of the Somasila project,” he said.
During his inspection of the Somasila project on Monday, the Chief Minister emphasised the urgency of repair and maintenance.
“The damaged gates of Somasila will be repaired, an apron and wall will be constructed at the sluice. A total of Rs 5.40 crore will be spent on these repairs. Across the State, an estimated Rs 300 crore will be required for the maintenance of various projects, with Rs 140 crore needed for Somasila alone,” he added. He highlighted the YSRC’s negligence, pointing out that the previous government failed to allocate funds even for basic maintenance such as greasing project gates or dredging canals.
“The Somasila project is historic. Under NTR’s visionary leadership, the project’s capacity was increased from 38 TMC to 78 TMC. Today, Somasila provides irrigation to 5.84 lakh acres. Despite challenges in 2018, we brought 25 TMC of water from Srisailam to protect crops. The TDP is a party that understands the problems of farmers. Both Somasila and Kandaleru reservoirs are critical for providing water to Nellore, parts of Tirupati, and Prakasam districts,” Naidu explained.
He criticized the previous government’s spending priorities, noting that they spent Rs 700 crore on surveys, Rs 403 crore on advertisements, and Rs 500 crore on constructing a palace in Rishikonda, while neglecting crucial irrigation projects. “If even half of that money had been allocated to these projects, they would have been completed by now,” Naidu said.
On the issue of sand distribution, the Chief Minister reiterated that sand is being provided free of cost to the people and that he will personally monitor the sand ramps to ensure transparency and fairness.
“The TDP, Jana Sena, and BJP workers must work together to maintain a good reputation. The free sand scheme should reach its intended beneficiaries,” Naidu emphasised.