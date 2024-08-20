Andhra CM Naidu criticises YSRC for neglecting irrigation, promises Somasila repairs

NELLORE: Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu, during his visit to the Somasila project, strongly criticized the previous YSRC government for its neglect of irrigation projects and assured that repairs will be taken up to the damaged gates.

“Andhra Pradesh, once known as the granary of the nation, has faced severe agricultural challenges due to the irresponsible policies and negligence of the previous administration. Drought should not be a word to be heard of in our state. We will reduce agricultural costs for farmers and make farming profitable. The state and central governments will provide annual assistance of Rs 20,000 to farmers. We will take responsibility for the optimal utilisation and preservation of the Somasila project,” he said.

During his inspection of the Somasila project on Monday, the Chief Minister emphasised the urgency of repair and maintenance.

“The damaged gates of Somasila will be repaired, an apron and wall will be constructed at the sluice. A total of Rs 5.40 crore will be spent on these repairs. Across the State, an estimated Rs 300 crore will be required for the maintenance of various projects, with Rs 140 crore needed for Somasila alone,” he added. He highlighted the YSRC’s negligence, pointing out that the previous government failed to allocate funds even for basic maintenance such as greasing project gates or dredging canals.