Andhra Deputy CM Pawan announces Gram Sabhas across 13,326 Panchayats on August 23

VIJAYAWADA: Deputy Chief Minister, Pawan Kalyan announced that Gram Sabhas will be conducted in all the 13,326 Gram Panchayats on August 23.

Pawan Kalyan, who is also the Minister for Panchayat Raj and Rural Development, Rural Water Supply, Environment, Forest, Science and Technology, instructed the officials to inform the people about the Gram Sabhas and to sensitise them to make effective use of National Rural Employment Guarantee Scheme (NREGS).

Conducting a meeting with Zilla Parishad CEOs, District Panchayat Officers (DPOs), Project Directors of District Water Management Agencies (DWMA), MPDOs and other officials through a video conference from the State Secretariat on Monday, Pawan Kalyan said that he is of the strong opinion that working in the Panchayat Raj and Rural Development is nothing but serving the farmers and poor in the rural areas.

The approval of the Gram Sabhas is a must for the works to be taken up under NREGS in the fiscal 2024-25, the Deputy CM said, works should ensure benefit to the labourers and enhance the productivity. At the same breath, he said that there should be no compromise on the quality of the works. He said that the workers should also be sensitised about the 100 person days.