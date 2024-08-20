IMD forecasts heavy rainfall in parts of Andhra

VISAKHAPATNAM: The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has forecast heavy rainfall and thunderstorms in parts of Andhra Pradesh for the next five days, from August 19 to 23.

According to the IMD, heavy rain is expected in isolated areas of North Coastal Andhra Pradesh (NCAP), Yanam, and Rayalaseema on Tuesday.

The department also predicted thunderstorms accompanied by lightning in these regions during the period. Strong surface winds with speeds of 30-40 kilometre per hour (kmph) are likely at isolated locations in NCAP, Yanam, South Coastal Andhra Pradesh (SCAP), and Rayalaseema.

The India Meteorological Department further noted that thunderstorms with lightning are expected in NCAP and Yanam from Tuesday through Saturday.

Additionally, strong surface winds reaching up to 40 kmph may occur in isolated places across the State on all five days.