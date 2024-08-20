Junior doctors in Andhra continue strike, demand enhanced security

VIJAYAWADA: On the eve of Raksha Bandhan, the Andhra Pradesh Junior Doctors’ Association (APJUDA) held a unique protest titled ‘Abhaya ka Bhai’ as part of their ongoing strike, now in its seventh day.

Guntur Medical College APJUDA spokesperson Dr K Sai Sreenivas reported that they had met with Guntur’s Superintendent of Police (SP), Satish, and the Director of Medical Education (DME). He mentioned that the SP assured them of improved security measures, including increased night patrols. Additionally, the Deputy Collector of Guntur, GGH Superintendent Dr Kiran Kumar, Principal TTK Reddy, and others attended the meeting and pledged to enhance security for the doctors.

Dr Sreenivas also noted that the DME issued a plan of action addressing their demands, but emphasised that the strike would continue in response to the Federation of Resident Doctors Association’s (FORDA) call for justice for the attacked doctor from RG Kar Medical College and Hospital in Kolkata.

In a similar demonstration, doctors from AIIMS Mangalagiri organised a protest, where they observed Red Apron Day and held a Raksha Bandhan event in which female participants tied rakhis to one another.

An intern at AIIMS, Dr A Gowtham, stated that the Resident Doctors, Interns, and Students of AIIMS Mangalagiri were continuing their indefinite protest, boycotting all non-emergency services, including OPDs, IPDs, Elective OTs, Lab services, and Academic Activities.

The Director of Medical Education, DSVL Narasimham, acknowledged the challenges posed by the strike, stating that assistant professors, senior residents, in-service PGs, and non-clinical department doctors were being deployed to address the shortage of doctors for OPDs, elective surgeries, and emergencies. The Director of Medical Education urged the striking junior doctors to return to work, assuring them that certain demands, such as providing duty rooms, toilets, and additional security, would be resolved within 10 days.

Demands requiring government intervention have been communicated to the relevant authorities, with the expectation of resolution within a month, while other demands fall under the Central government’s jurisdiction.