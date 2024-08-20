Minister Lokesh urges Foxconn to establish mega manufacturing city in Andhra

VIJAYAWADA: Minister for Human Resource Development (HRD), Information Technology (IT), and Electronics Nara Lokesh, who promised to create 2 million jobs for the youth, has been actively working towards fulfilling the election promise.

On Monday, the Minister had a prolonged meeting with Foxconn representatives at his residence in Undavalli, and explained to them about the available resources to set up units in the State in detail.

Pointing out the IT companies which had set up their units in the State during 2014 to 2019 and policies which attracted investments, Minister Lokesh gave a reference to how the Kia Motors set up their industry in the said period.

On the occasion, Minister Lokesh informed the Foxconn representatives about the new electronics policy which would be unveiled soon. The IT Minister recalled that Foxconn had provided 14,000 jobs for women during the said period.

“Since you are planning to expand your activities across India, I want you to establish, not just one more unit, but a mega manufacturing city in the State. We will extend all cooperation for this,” Minister Lokesh told the delegation, and informed them about the State government’s target to generate 20 lakh youth.

The Minister expressed confidence that Foxconn will play a major role in bringing the promise to a reality, considering their track record earlier.

Foxconn’s India representative V Lee hailed the initiative being taken by the Chief Minister in attracting investments to the State. Despite facing certain difficulties in the past five years, Foxconn had an affinity with Andhra Pradesh, he said. While highlighting Foxconn’s presence across the globe and plans of expansion in India, the representative mentioned that they would take a decision soon after holding deliberations with the State government.

The Foxconn Indian representative expressed readiness to set up electric vehicles manufacturing units, semiconductors, digital health and manufacturing components units in the State.