Andhra Pradesh: 1.25 lakh houses to be built by year-end

VIJAYAWADA: The government has fixed a time-bound target to complete the construction of houses to the poor, as directed by Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu, earmarking the completion of 1.25 lakh houses the end of 2024 and seven lakh houses would be built by August 2025.

Speaking to media here on Tuesday, after a review meeting on housing in NTR district, Minister for Housing and Information and Public Relations Kolusu Parthasarathy said efforts are being made to complete the construction of already sanctioned houses.

The Minister, after being informed that construction of only 18,820 houses was completed against the sanctioned 1.08 lakh under PMAY in the district, said that the officials should take initiative and encourage beneficiaries to complete the construction at the earliest.

Issues like continuous monitoring on construction of houses, efficiency of working agencies, facilitation of infrastructure in housing layouts, priority for payment for the houses constructed prior to 2019 and others were discussed at length during the meeting. The Minister assured to take the issues raised by the people’s representatives to the notice of the Chief Minister.

Appealing to the beneficiaries to complete the construction of houses by the end of March, 2025, the Minister made it clear that there will be no provision for them to get any kind of financial aid from the government if they fail to stick to the deadline.

The government is giving priority to construct houses to the poor and the Chief Minister made it clear during the Collectors Conference held recently, he said adding that the follow up meetings and inspection of godowns are in progress, he said.

Vijayawada MP Kesineni Sivanath, MLAs Vasantha Krishna Prasad (Mylavaram), Kolikapudi Srinivasa Rao (Tiruvuru), Bode Prasad (Penamaluru) highlighted several issues related to the housing programme in their respective constituencies.

Special Secretary (Housing) Diwan Mydeen, Managing Director P Rajababu and other officials accompanied the Minister during his inspection to the housing godown on the premises of the Agriculture Market Committee in Kankipadu of Krishna district.