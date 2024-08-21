Andhra Pradesh: RTC issues will be addressed soon, says BJP floor leader

VIJAYAWADA: BJP floor leader in the Assembly P Vishnu Kumar Raju has said issues pertaining to the APSRTC will be addressed soon by discussing them with Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu. He participated in the Varadhi programme organised by the AP BJP on Tuesday, and received petitions from people.

During the programme, APSRTC union leaders PV Ramana Reddy and Y Srinivasa Rao took several unresolved issues of the Road Transport Corporation to the notice of Vishnu Kumar. They urged him to take measures for the appointment of permanent employees in the APSRTC, mentioning that 40% of the workforce are outsourced employees now. Additionally, they sought the revival of the medical policy for RTC employees in place of the ESI scheme.

Vishnu Kumar addressed the grievances of Kalluri Pratap Reddy from Pulivendula regarding his wife’s health, and promised to resolve a property dispute involving siblings from Bapatla by consulting with the local MLA V Narendra Varma. Suresh from Badvel urged him to get the 451 Ayush dispensaries, which were closed across the State during the previous YSRC regime, reopened.