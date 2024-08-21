CBI given consent to probe cases in Andhra Pradesh

VIJAYAWADA: The Andhra Pradesh government has given its consent to the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) to investigate cases in the State. Principal Secretary (Home) Kumar Vishwajeet issued a GO to this effect on Tuesday.

The CBI, which functions under the Delhi Special Police Establishment Act, has complete jurisdiction over Delhi, but it can enter the other States only with the ‘General Consent’ of the concerned State government.

“In pursuance of Section 6 of the Delhi Special Police Establishment (DSPE) Act, 1946 (Act No. 25 of 1946) hereby gives its consent to the extension of powers and jurisdiction of the members of the Delhi Special Police Establishment (DSPE) Act, 1946 in the whole State of AP for investigation of the offences or classes of offences notified under Section 3 of the Act, as amended from time to time, alleged to have been committed by employees of the Central Government, Central Public Sector Undertakings and Private Persons (whether acting separately or in conjunction with the employees of Central Government /Central Government Undertakings),’’ the order read.

The CBI, however, cannot proceed ahead with any such investigation in cases related to the public servants controlled by the State Government of Andhra Pradesh except with the prior written permission of it. All previous ‘General Consent’ for any other offences and consent accorded on case to case basis for any other offence shall also remain in force. The notification came into force with effect from July 1, 2024.

It may be recalled that the previous TDP government (2014-19) withdrew the consent to the CBI to investigate cases in the State after it pulled out of NDA in November 2018.