Cops to increase vigil at Guntur GGH amid ongoing protests over Kolkata rape-murder incident

GUNTUR: In light of ongoing protests and rallies demanding justice for a postgraduate trainee doctor who was raped and murdered in Kolkata of West Bengal on August 9, Guntur district administration and Government General Hospital (GGH) officials have decided to enhance security measures within the hospital premises.

The police department plans to deploy additional forces in key areas of the hospital to ensure the safety of healthcare professionals and staff, particularly when they deliver sensitive news to patients’ families.

GGH superintendent Dr. Kiran Kumar conducted a surprise midnight inspection, instructing security staff to prevent drunk attendees and outsiders from entering the hospital.

He also identified lapses in security and issued notices to the personnel involved.

Security measures include strict enforcement of visiting hours, limiting the number of attendees per patient, and monitoring the premises with 100 new Closed Circuit Television (CCTV) cameras, adding to the existing 180 cameras.

Additionally, 175 security guards and supervisors work in three shifts to oversee the hospital’s security.

Recently, Guntur district Joint Collector Bharga Tej and Superintendent of Police (SP) Sathish Kumar held a review meeting on hospital security.

They assured that police presence would be increased and that undercover officers would be deployed to prevent any untoward incidents.

The officials also emphasised the need for coordinated efforts between hospital management and other departments to establish a foolproof security system at the government hospital.