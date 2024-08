VISAKHAPATNAM: Two private hostels in Alluri Sitarama Raju district — one in Chintapalli mandal and another in Kasipatnam of Anantgiri mandal — have been shut down by the district authorities on Tuesday. The action comes a day after three students died due to severe food poisoning at a hostel run by the Parisudhatma Agni Sthuthi Aradhana (PASA) Trust in Kailasa Patnam, Kotavuratla mandal, Anakapalle.

Paderu ITDA project officer V Abishek stated that steps are being taken to verify whether private hostels in the Agency’s jurisdiction are properly registered. “We have formed a committee with officials from the Education Department and ICDS (Integrated Child Development Services) to inspect unauthorised hostels,” he explained.

On Tuesday, Abishek visited King George Hospital (KGH) in Visakhapatnam, where several affected children from PASA Trust hostel are undergoing treatment. “Seven of the sick children are being treated in three private hospitals. As many as 20 students are at Narsipatnam Area Hospital, 38 in KGH, and eight are at Paderu General Hospital,” he revealed.