Seven killed, over 30 injured in Andhra Pradesh pharma company explosion

VISHAKHAPATNAM: Seven people were killed and more than 30 others were injured after a major fire broke out at the Escientia Advanced Sciences Pvt Ltd factory in Atchutapuram SEZ, Rambilli Mandal, Anakapalle district, on Wednesday afternoon.

According to initial reports, the fire was triggered by a reactor blast at the factory. The severely injured were immediately shifted to nearby hospitals in Anakapalli and Atchutapuram for treatment. The blast reportedly happened during lunchtime averting a major disaster.

Addressing the media, Minister for Labour, Factories, Boilers and Insurance Medical Services, Vasamsetty Subhash, said, "The district collector and other officials are on-site, ensuring that the injured are being shifted to hospitals and that rescue operations are carried out effectively. Due to the thick smoke at the factory, the exact number of casualties is yet to be confirmed apart from the three fatalities identified so far. We are also working to determine the total number of staff who were present at the site during the accident."

Subhash further disclosed that one of the critically injured individuals has been placed on life support. An investigation is underway to ascertain whether the accident was caused by negligence on the part of the factory authorities or by a lack of adequate fire safety measures.

In response to the incident, Home Minister Vangalapudi Anitha called the Anakapalle District Collector and asked the officials to ensure that the injured receive proper medical attention and that all necessary measures are taken to manage the situation.