Three dead, over 25 injured in Andhra Pradesh pharma company explosion

At least three people have been killed and more than 25 others were injured after a reactor exploded at a pharma company in Andhra Pradesh's Anakapalle district, according to media reports.

The explosion took place at the Escientia Company, situated in the Achutapuram Special Economic Zone.

The blast took place reportedly during lunchtime, when most of the workers were away, averting a major disaster.

The injured have been shifted to the NTR hospital and the authorities including the District Collector and the Superintendant of Police are on their way to the site, reported NDTV.