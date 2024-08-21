Viksit AP@2047 Vision plan to be ready by September 25

VIJAYAWADA: Chief Secretary Neerabh Kumar Prasad has said as part of Viksit Bharat 2047 undertaken by the Centre, steps are being taken to formulate Viksit Andhra Pradesh@2047 Vision Document and unveil it on October 2.

Holding a video conference with the higher officials from the State Secretariat on Tuesday, the Chief Secretary discussed the formulation of the Viksit Andhra Pradesh@2047 Vision Document.

“The Viksit AP@2047 Vision Plan is being prepared with an aim to achieve 15% growth rate per annum, besides making Andhra Pradesh a $2 trillion economy with a per capita income of $45,000,” the Chief Secretary informed.

The vision document of Viksit AP@2047 will be placed before the meeting of the State Council of Ministers on August 28. Suggestions and opinions will be elicited from the people from September 1 to 15. The draft of AP Vision@ 2047 will be finalised on September 25, he explained.

Principal Secretary (Planning) Piyush Kumar explained the steps to be taken to prepare the Viksit AP@2047 Vision Document through a PowerPoint presentation.

Principal Secretary (Panchayat Raj and Rural Development) Shashi Bhushan Kumar, IT Secretary Sourav Gaur, Education Secretary K Sasidhar, Village Ward Secretariat Director Hari Narayana, I&PR Director Himansu Shukla and other officials participated in the video conference.