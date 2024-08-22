Avoid overcrowding at sand booking points: CM Chandrababu Naidu

VIJAYAWADA: Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu chaired a review meeting on Wednesday to discuss the status of sand supplies and the implementation of the Free Sand Policy with officials from the Mines Department. He directed several improvements to enhance the ease of booking for consumers, facilitate transportation, streamline operations, and strengthen the vigilance mechanism.

He announced the introduction of a standardised invoice format for bookings. These centres will collect all necessary consumer details and issue an invoice containing information such as the consumer’s mobile number, vehicle number, payment details, transportation rates, and a delivery slot based on the supply capacity of the stockyards.

Vehicles without valid booking invoices or not scheduled for lifting on a particular day will be prohibited from entering the supply points. The district police will be tasked with maintaining check posts at all supply locations to ensure only vehicles with valid invoices are allowed. Additionally, resources will be bolstered to increase loading capacity at the stockyards.

CM Naidu also mandated the immediate initiation of the vehicle empanelment process, ensuring that only registered and verified vehicles are used for transportation. He warned that strict action would be taken against transporters found charging more than the standardised rates.

The public can submit grievances via a toll-free number, 1800-599-4599, or by emailing dmgapsandcomplaints@yahoo.com. Daily feedback will be collected from consumers through Interactive Voice Response System (IVRS). District Collectors have been instructed to submit detailed reports on operations, registered complaints, and actions taken to the government.