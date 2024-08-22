CM Chandrababu Naidu felicitates retired Irrigation official Kannaya Naidu

VIJAYAWADA: Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu felicitated irrigation department retired officer Kannayya Naidu, who recently fixed the stop lock gate in place of a crest gate that washed away at Tungabhadra dam. The Chief Minister and Water Resource Minister Nimmala Ramanaidu commended Kannayya Naidu for his efforts.

Naidu, who is aware of Kannayya’s expertise, called him and explained the need of his services at the dam. On the CM’s directions, Kannayya Naidu went to the Tungabhadra dam and assessed the situation. With the help of AP and Karnataka officials, Kannayya fixed the 5-element stoplog gates in place of gate 19 successfully.