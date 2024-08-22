Horrific visuals: Hanging live wire claims 11-year-old's life in Andhra Pradesh's Kadapa

KADAPA: A Class V student died of electrocution, and his classmate sustained severe burn injuries, when they accidentally came into contact with a live wire lying on the road on Bellam Mandi Street in Kadapa on Wednesday.

According to police, the deceased was identified as Tanjuman Rahiman (11) and injured, Shaik Adman (11), were both students of Vidyasagar High School. The incident took place while the children were cycling to school after lunch. The duo accidentally fell down from the bicycle, near Titanic Building and touched a hanging dish wire. Rahiman was burnt alive while the injured Adnan was rushed to the local government hospital. The incident sparked protests by parents and locals, who accused the electricity department of negligence. Responding swiftly, Kadapa MLA R Madhavi Reddy visited the site and the hospital.