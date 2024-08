VISAKHAPATNAM: Asserting that stern action will be taken against companies that fail to adhere to safety protocols, Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu on Thursday emphasised that though Andhra Pradesh needs industries and investments, it is equally important for companies to adhere to safety protocols.

Naidu arrived in Visakhapatnam on Thursday afternoon to visit the workers who suffered injuries in the fire mishap at a unit of Escientia Advanced Sciences Private Limited in Atchutapuram SEZ in Anakapalle district on Wednesday. The incident claimed lives of 17 people and left 36 others injured. Among them, 10 are severely injured, while 26 have sustained minor injuries.

Rambilli Police in Anakapalle have registered cases against Escientia Advanced Sciences Private Limited under Sections 106(1), 125(b), and 125(a) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS).

The Chief Minister interacted with the injured workers and their families at Medicover Hospital, and with the kin of the deceased at King George Hospital (KGH). He later visited the pharmaceutical company’s unit and inspected the accident site.

Speaking to mediapersons after reviewing the situation with officials, Naidu expressed deep concern over the tragedy. He revealed that the explosion, caused by a vapour cloud, could have been avoided if proper Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs) had been followed. “One of the victims sustained 57 per cent burns, another 24 per cent burns, while others suffered 17 per cent and 10 per cent,” he said.

Naidu announced an ex-gratia of Rs 1 crore to the families of the deceased, Rs 50 lakh to those severely injured.