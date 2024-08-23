Andhra Deputy CM insists on safety audits in industries

VIJAYAWADA: Expressing grief over the deaths of 17 people in the major industrial mishap in Escientia Advanced Sciences Private Limited at Atchutapuram SEZ in Anakapalle district, Deputy Chief Minister K Pawan Kalyan stressed the need for safety audits in the industrial establishments.

Addressing mediapersons at his camp office in Mangalagiri on Thursday, the actor-turned politician termed the Atchutapuram incident unfortunate and the spike in industrial accidents a matter of concern.

“We have been reported that the accident in Escientia Advanced Sciences Private Limited in Anakapalle was due to negligence in the maintenance of safety protocols, as the managing partners of the company were engaged in an internal feud,” he revealed.

Stating that he had been emphasising the need for safety audits in the industries to ensure the well-being of the employees in the units, the Deputy Chief Minister said, “There have been apprehensions among industrialists about safety audits. There is a need to hold a meeting with the industrialists to explain why safety audits are essential in the factories.”

Pawan Kalyan said he had already held meetings in this regard with a few companies, including the Hindustan Shipyard Limited and added, “I want to take it further, however, I am hesitating as it is being said that industries may reevaluate their investment plans in the State if we start insisting on mandatory safety audit. There is a need for investments and safety of the employees who work there. A balance has to be achieved in this regard.”

Pointing out that his portfolio oversees industrial pollution and not safety, he maintained that focus will be on reducing industrial pollution, more so in Visakhapatnam where the levels are reportedly comparatively higher than in other parts of the State. “There will be strict monitoring of industrial pollution and efforts to come up with a permanent solution,” he said.