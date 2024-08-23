Bridegroom-to-be, budding cop, new father: Andhra pharma factory fire snuffs out youthful dreams

VIZIANAGARAM: The fire accident at the Escientia pharma firm in Achutapuram Special Economic Zone (SEZ) in Anakapalle district, which left 17 people dead, has tragically cut short the lives of several bright youngsters.

Family members of 27-year-old Jawadi Pardhasarathi were busy in preparations for his marriage scheduled on October 5 when they learnt the tragic news of the fire accident on television. His parents along with his brother and sister rushed to King George Hospital in Visakhapatnam with a heavy heart only to see Pardhasarathi’s body in the mortuary on Thursday.

Pardhasarathi, who hails from Dokisila village of Parvathipuram Manyam district, began working at the pharma unit in September 2022. His dreams of getting married and settling down were short-lived.