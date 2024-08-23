Bridegroom-to-be, budding cop, new father: Andhra pharma factory fire snuffs out youthful dreams

VIZIANAGARAM: The fire accident at the Escientia pharma firm in Achutapuram Special Economic Zone (SEZ) in Anakapalle district, which left 17 people dead, has tragically cut short the lives of several bright youngsters.
Family members of 27-year-old Jawadi Pardhasarathi were busy in preparations for his marriage scheduled on October 5 when they learnt the tragic news of the fire accident on television. His parents along with his brother and sister rushed to King George Hospital in Visakhapatnam with a heavy heart only to see Pardhasarathi’s body in the mortuary on Thursday.
Pardhasarathi, who hails from Dokisila village of Parvathipuram Manyam district, began working at the pharma unit in September 2022. His dreams of getting married and settling down were short-lived.
Fate strikes lethal blow
Following the fire accident, the promising careers of Bammidi Ananda Rao (36) and Mahanti Narayana Rao alias Santhu (34) came to an abrupt end.
Ananda Rao hailed from Gollapeta village under Pusapatirega mandal of Vizianagaram district and worked in reputed pharma companies in Hyderabad. He joined as assistant manager in the plant with the hope that he would be closer to home, but fate struck a lethal blow cutting short his career.
Mahanti Narayana Rao of Artamooru village under Garividi mandal in Vizianagaram was promoted as assistant manager for his efficient work. He was married three years ago and has an 18-month-old baby boy. He was the sole bread earner of the family taking care of his parents as well.
Dreams of young chemical engineer shattered
The fire accident at the Escientia Advanced Sciences Private Limited in Achutapuram Special Economic Zone (SEZ), Anakapalle district shattered the dreams of a 23-year-old chemical engineer Pydi Rajasekhar, with his family losing their sole breadwinner.
Rajasekhar, a native of Vanjangi village in Srikakulam district, joined the plant as a trainee process engineer only 40 days back to support his family after completing B. Tech in Chemical Engineering. He got the job in campus selection and his parents were happy as his career was building up. But fate decided otherwise.
Speaking to TNIE, Rajasekhar's cousin Pydi Shaunmukh said, "Rajasekhar was brilliant in academics from childhood and he completed his B.Tech (Chemical Engineering) in Vizianagaram. He was selected as a process engineer during the campus selection. He wanted to be a police officer and he had prepared for the examination and qualified for two preliminary examinations. After completing duty on Wednesday afternoon, he was on his way to punch out when the mishap occurred."
Family of four distraught
Hamsa Prasanth (34) of Jangala Street in Ponduru mandal headquarters, who was working as a senior executive in the pharma unit, died on the spot in the mishap. Prasanth, the sole breadwinner, is survived by his wife and two daughters and joined the plant six years ago. His wife Jyothi gave birth to her second baby girl four months ago and a celebration was due next week.