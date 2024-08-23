GMC launches crackdown on illegal hoardings

GUNTUR: Taking serious action against tax evasion by private advertising agencies, Guntur Municipal Corporation (GMC) Commissioner P Srinivasulu has announced the an action plan, to target illegal hoardings across the city. On Thursday, he mentioned that officials had removed 120 illegal hoardings in the last two days, and expressed dissatisfaction with the low tax collection from advertising agencies responsible for these hoardings. He emphasised that they must pay the media device display fee as required by the regulations.

The GMC Commissioner stated that an action plan is in the works to dismantle illegal hoardings and warned that stern action would be taken against agencies that fail to comply. Guntur is home to over 2,000 advertising boards and hoardings, with 34 private agencies using them for their ads. These agencies pay media display device charges to the GMC, which is a key revenue source for the civic body. The recent gazette has increased the demand for advertisement charges to Rs 6.54 crore.

P Srinivasulu also directed the town planning officials to form special teams for ground-level inspections and the removal of illegal hoardings.