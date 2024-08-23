Andhra Pradesh

Teen's suicide over iPhone request, man's death due to financial troubles in Andhra

A 17-year-old from Eluru took his life after his father couldn't afford an iPhone, while a 40-year-old man in Guntur ended his life due to severe financial distress and unpaid debts.
VIJAYAWADA / GUNTUR: A 17-year-old boy from NTR Colony in Eluru took his own life after his father couldn’t afford to buy him an iPhone worth around Rs 1 lakh.

According to the Eluru rural police, the boy was identified as Banda Ramakrishna.

He had requested the expensive phone from his father, who runs a small business.

Due to financial losses in the business, his father explained that he couldn’t fulfil the request immediately but promised to buy it later.

Unhappy with this response, Ramakrishna consumed rat poison on August 13.

He was rushed to a nearby government hospital, where he passed away on Wednesday night while undergoing treatment.

The police have registered an accidental death case and launched an investigating into the incident. “Prima facie, we have registered an accidental death case and investigation is on,” said the police.

40-yr-old dies by suicide over financial problems

A 40-year-old man, identified as P. Ramu, took his own life in Patnam Bazar, Guntur, on Thursday due to overwhelming financial difficulties.

Ramu, a resident of Balaji Nagar, had been working at a local hotel. According to the police, Ramu had suffered consecutive losses in his business, which left him in severe financial distress. Unable to repay his debts, he consumed pesticide and died.

His neighbours discovered his body and informed the local police, who transferred the body to hospital for a postmortem. Police have registered a case and probe is underway.

Suicide helpline

OneLife: 78930 78930, Roshni, Hyderabad-based NGO: 040-66202000

