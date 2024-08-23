Tragic fire at Pharma SEZ claims 17 lives, families grieve in Visakhapatnam

VISAKHAPATNAM: A pall of gloom descended on the families who have lost their loved ones in the tragic fire at Escientia Advanced Sciences Private Limited in Atchutapuram SEZ of Anakapalle district. The major accident, which claimed 17 lives on Wednesday, has left families in deep sorrow as they gathered at King George Hospital (KGH) in Visakhapatnam to receive the bodies of their loved ones on Thursday.
Among the grieving families was a young woman named Neeladevi, four months pregnant. She lost her husband, J Chiranjeevi, in the accident. “We were married just six months ago, and I am four months pregnant,” she said with her voice trembling with grief. “I am devastated by the news of my husband’s death. I don’t know what to do or how to face the future without him,” she rued. Chiranjeevi (24), from Darlapudi in Anakapalle district, was working as a fitter since November 2023 in the unit.
Relatives of M Satish, a senior executive and a native of Pasarlapudi Lanka in East Godavari district, voiced their frustration over the lack of communication and support from the company. “We found out about the incident through the media. We tried calling Satish’s phone but could not reach him. The company authorities did not provide any updates on their condition. We are shocked at how irresponsible the company has been in handling this tragedy,” the relatives said.
Trade unions and local leaders raised concerns and outrage over the incident, criticising the lack of accountability and safety measures in the SEZ. “The industries find it easier to pay compensation and ex-gratia than to undertake safety audits and protocols. It is even worse in this case because none of the authorities or owners came forward to express condolences,” they averred and emphasised the need for stricter safety measures.
“Every time there is an incident, ex-gratia is announced, and everything is left hanging. No proper measures have been taken to conduct safety audits in the SEZ or outside it,” they claimed.
They highlighted the lack of medical facilities in the SEZ. “A few of those who died were on their way to the hospital. In spite of being a large SEZ, it does not have a hospital. A hospital should be built inside the SEZ premises immediately for first aid and to treat the injured,” they suggested.
“It is high time for industries to take responsibility and for the government to enforce strict safety protocols,” they added.
Four workers from East Godavari district killed
The tragic incident at Escientia Pharma in Atchutapuram SEZ of Anakapalle district claimed the lives of four individuals from the former East Godavari district. The deceased were Challapalli Harika (22), a chemical engineer from Kakinada who joined as a trainee in September 2023; Kopparti Ganesh Kumar (30) from Bikkavolu, and Marisetti Satish (31) from G Mamidikuduru, both senior production executives; and Samalkot resident Mondi Nagababu (56), an Assistant Manager. Ganesh, Satish, and Nagababu, all married, leave behind families. Harika, unmarried, was the primary breadwinner for her family