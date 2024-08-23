Tragic fire at Pharma SEZ claims 17 lives, families grieve in Visakhapatnam

VISAKHAPATNAM: A pall of gloom descended on the families who have lost their loved ones in the tragic fire at Escientia Advanced Sciences Private Limited in Atchutapuram SEZ of Anakapalle district. The major accident, which claimed 17 lives on Wednesday, has left families in deep sorrow as they gathered at King George Hospital (KGH) in Visakhapatnam to receive the bodies of their loved ones on Thursday.

Among the grieving families was a young woman named Neeladevi, four months pregnant. She lost her husband, J Chiranjeevi, in the accident. “We were married just six months ago, and I am four months pregnant,” she said with her voice trembling with grief. “I am devastated by the news of my husband’s death. I don’t know what to do or how to face the future without him,” she rued. Chiranjeevi (24), from Darlapudi in Anakapalle district, was working as a fitter since November 2023 in the unit.

Relatives of M Satish, a senior executive and a native of Pasarlapudi Lanka in East Godavari district, voiced their frustration over the lack of communication and support from the company. “We found out about the incident through the media. We tried calling Satish’s phone but could not reach him. The company authorities did not provide any updates on their condition. We are shocked at how irresponsible the company has been in handling this tragedy,” the relatives said.

Trade unions and local leaders raised concerns and outrage over the incident, criticising the lack of accountability and safety measures in the SEZ. “The industries find it easier to pay compensation and ex-gratia than to undertake safety audits and protocols. It is even worse in this case because none of the authorities or owners came forward to express condolences,” they averred and emphasised the need for stricter safety measures.