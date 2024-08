VIJAYAWADA: Stating that the development of villages will lead to the development of the country, Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu on Friday announced that the Centre will soon release more than Rs 1,000 crore for Panchayats to expedite development works.

Participating in a Grama Sabha at Vanapalli village of Kothapeta Assembly constituency in Dr BR Ambedkar Konaseema district, Naidu said,

“We had already released Rs 998 crore for Panchayats, which was diverted by the previous government. We will soon release Rs 1,100 crore for taking up development works in Panchayats.”

The State government held 13,326 Grama Sabhas across the State in a single day on Friday. Ministers, MLAs and other elected representatives and officials participated in the village meetings to identify and approve works.

Terming the event historic, Naidu congratulated Deputy Chief Minister and Panchayat Raj Minister Pawan Kalyan for proposing to hold the Gram Sabhas.

Accusing the previous government of treating Sarpanches as ceremonial idols, Naidu said he firmly believes that a Sarpanch is equally important for the development of a village as an MLA is for an Assembly segment.

Naidu assured people that working days under National Rural Employment Guarantee Scheme will be increased to 21.5 crore from 15 crore.

Lashing out at the previous regime for neglecting Panchayats in the State, the Chief Minister alleged that not even a single road was laid in any village across the State in the last five years.