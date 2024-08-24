Fire erupts at pharmacy unit in Andhra's Anakapalle, four hurt

VISAKHAPATNAM: Four workers were injured in yet another industrial accident, the second one in three days, at a unit of Synergene Active Ingredients Pvt Ltd located in the Jawaharlal Nehru Pharma City (JN Pharma City) at Parawada in Anakapalle district.

According to officials, the fire broke out around 12.30 am on the first floor in the B Block of the pharma unit on Friday.

The incident comes close on the heels of the explosion at Escientia Advanced Sciences Private Limited in Atchutapuram SEZ on Wednesday, which claimed 17 lives and left 36 people injured. Officials said the fire erupted during the process of mixing chemicals. The static electricity caused the fire. Following the incident, the injured were rushed to a hospital immediately.

The injured have been identified as K Suryanarayana (36) from Vizianagaram, and Oybonkorha (22), Lalsingh Purthy (24) and Roya Angiria (22) from Jharkhand. All the four are undergoing treatment at Indus Hospital. CM Chandrababu Naidu enquired about the incident and directed officials to provide better treatment to the injured.

Minister visits injured workers

Home Minister Vangalapudi Anitha met the injured persons in the hospital and assured them that the government will extend all possible support to them. “Managements of industries should take all safety measures to prevent mishaps. We will soon hold a meeting on the safety measures to be taken in industries and a committee will be constituted to monitor the industries,” Anitha said.