Centre allocates Rs 15.4 crore for Nagara Vanams in Andhra Pradesh

VIJAYAWADA: The Centre has sanctioned Rs 15.4 crore for the development of Nagara Vanams (Urban Parks) in the limits of 11 civic bodies in the State in the first phase, said Deputy Chief Minister (Forest, Environment, Science and Technology) K Pawan Kalyan.

In a release issued on Saturday, Pawan Kalyan said Nagara Vanams at Gargeyapuram, Kurnool, Kadapa, Velagada, Nellimarla, Chittoor Dairy, Kaligiri Konda, Kailasagiri, Srikalahasti, Prakasarao Palem, Tadepalligudem, Sri Krishnadevaraya Ecopark, Penukonda, Batrepalli Waterfalls Ecopark, Kadiri, Kasibugga, Palasa, Eastern Ghat Biodiversity Centre (Visakhapatnam) will be developed with the Central funds.

At a meeting, Forest Department officials informed the Deputy Chief Minister that development of 50 Nagara Vanams is going on at a brisk pace in the State. The works of 30 Nagara Vanams will be completed within 100 days.

Pawan Kalyan said emphasis should be laid on development of Nagara Vanams to increase the green cover in the State by making use of the Central funds.

Vana Mahotsavam should be organised on a grand note on August 30 with the involvement of youth. Plantation programmes should be taken up in villages, towns and cities to mark the occasion, he added.