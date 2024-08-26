Food poisoning: Six more discharged, Rs 50,000 compensation for 44 students

VISAKHAPATNAM: Six more students, among those who were hospitalised due to food poisoning at a hostel run by the Parisudhatma Agni Stuthi Aradhana Trust (PASA Trust) in Kailasapatnam of Kotauratla mandal, Anakapalle district on August 17, were discharged on Sunday.

The students have been identified as Killo Jyothi, Marri Meenakshi, Marri Kumari, Burada Abraham, Pangi Mounika, and Pangi Meera. It may be recalled that three students lost their lives in the incident while several others were admitted to various hospitals for treatment.

The children were sent to their homes in two ambulances provided by the district administration.

Following the incident, the State government provided an ex-gratia payment of Rs 10 lakh to the families of the deceased. Additionally, a financial compensation of Rs 50,000 each was sanctioned to 44 students who faced severe health complications due to the food poisoning.

Earlier, officials shifted the six students, who were under treatment at King George Hospital (KGH) in Vizag, to the Government Hospital in Paderu for further observation. On Sunday, Alluri Sitharama Raju district Joint Collector Dr MJ Abhishek, accompanied by ITDA Project Officer V Abishek, visited the hospital.

They consoled the parents of the affected students and handed over cheques for Rs 50,000 each to the families, along with 25 kg of rice and nutritional kits. During the visit, the officials also conducted a counselling session for the parents, advising them against enrolling their children in unauthorised hostels. They emphasised the importance of admitting students to government-approved hostels to avoid similar incidents in the future.

Integrated Tribal Development Agency (ITDA) Deputy Director I Kondala Rao was directed to ensure that the affected students are enrolled in nearby Ashram schools for their continued education.

DMHO was instructed to arrange for ambulances to transport the six students, who hail from Chintapalli and GK Veedhi mandals, back to their native villages.

The officials said three more students, who were receiving treatment at Medicover Hospital, have recovered and were transferred to Paderu Government General Hospital (GGH).

After reviewing their health condition, the children will be discharged on Monday, the officials added.