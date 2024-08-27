Andhra Pradesh: Prompt grievance redressal assured

VIJAYAWADA: Minister for Transport, Youth and Sports Mandipalli Ramprasad Reddy has promised to resolve all the people’s grievances submitted at Praja Darbar promptly.

As part of Praja Darbar at the TDP headquarters on Monday, he received petitions from the people. After going through the grievances, he spoke to the officials concerned and instructed them to address the issues at the earliest.

A differently-abled B Rupasri of Vijayawada, who got an MBA seat in Siddhartha College, approached the minister and informed him that her parents were not in a position to support her education because of financial constraints. Moved by the plight of Rupasri, the minister extended a financial aid of Rs 20,000 to her.

Accusing YSRC leaders of selling her 3.47 acres of land, C Rajeswari from BK Palli in Madanapalle mandal urged the minister to get her land back. “All land disputes will be resolved during Revenue Sadassulu,” he said.