Andhra Pradesh: Toll in pharma fire accident rises to three

VISAKHAPATNAM : Death toll in the accident at Synergene Active Ingredients Private Limited’s Unit-III in Parawada Pharma City of Anakapalle district surged to three as two more workers succumbed to their injuries.

It may be recalled that a fire had erupted around 12:30 am on August 23 on the first floor of B Block in the pharma unit during a chemical mixing process. According to officials, the fire was triggered by static electricity. Anakapalle District Collector Vijaya Krishnan confirmed that four workers — three from Jharkhand and one from Vizianagaram — sustained severe burns. The incident took place just days after an explosion at Escientia Advanced Sciences Private Limited in Atchutapuram SEZ, which claimed 17 lives and left 36 others injured.

Among the deceased are 22- year-old Roya Angiria, a helper at the pharma unit, who passed away in the early hours of August 24, and 21-year-old Lal Singh Purti, who died later that evening at 8:15 pm. Both were residents of Jharkhand. The families of the deceased were provided with a compensation of Rs 1 crore each on August 25.

K Suryanarayana, a senior chemist (35) from Vizianagaram who was receiving treatment at Indus Hospital, succumbed to his injuries on Monday. The District Collector announced that an ex-gratia of Rs 1 crore will be handed over to his family on Tuesday.

The fourth worker, Oyabon Korah (24), also a helper at the unit, remains in critical condition and is under medical care as per the State government’s directions.