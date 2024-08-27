Seven killed, four injured in two separate mishaps in Kadapa

KADAPA: Two separate road accidents in erstwhile YSR district have claimed the lives of seven people, leaving four others seriously injured. One of the incidents resulted in a container truck falling into a gorge at Guvvalacheruvu ghat close to Ramapuram in Annamayya district, causing a major traffic jam.

A container truck travelling from Rayachoti towards Kadapa lost control at the sixth curve of the ghat road and collided head-on with a car coming from the opposite direction. The impact caused the truck to veer off the road and plunge into the gorge. All four passengers in the car and the truck driver lost their lives in the accident.

Upon receiving information about the incident, Kadapa SP V Harshavardhan Raju, along with CI Shankar Naik and SI Srinivasulu Reddy, rushed to the scene. Rescue operations were conducted despite the darkness, and efforts were made to clear the traffic congestion that had built up on the ghat road.

Bodies were retrieved from the car and sent to Kadapa Government General hospital for post-mortem. In another accident in the Duvvuru mandal, near Bayanapalli on the Kurnool-Chittoor National Highway, a vehicle carrying passengers from Kurnool to Tirupati lost control and overturned. Two people died in the accident.