TTD Gokulashtami Asthanam today

TIRUPATI: The Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD) will organise Gokulashtami Asthanam fete at the Bangaru Vakili Mukha Mandapam on Tuesday to mark Sri Krishna Janmashtami.

As part of the festivities, Lord Sri Krishna will be seated on the Sarva Bhopala Vahanam at Mukha Mandapam between 8 pm to 10 pm. Later, Ekantha Snapana Tirumanjanam will be performed to the utsava idols of Sri Ugra Srinivasa and consorts followed by Dwadasharadhana.

Similarly, on August 28, the TTD will organise a golden Tiruchi Vahana Seva along the Mada Streets for both Sri Malayappa Swamy and Sri Krishna Swamy.

In view of the festivities, the TTD has cancelled Arjita Sevas like Arjita Brahmotsavam and Sahasra Deepalankara Seva on August 28. Meanwhile, the Sri Venkateswara Go Samrakshanasala has geared up to celebrate Gokulastami fest on Tuesday with special Gopuja and cultural programmes.

They include Venuganam, Veda Parayanam by students of Tirumala Vedic School, Bhajans and Kolatams by artists of TTD Dasa Sahitya Project. TTD local temples will observe the Gokulastami celebrations on Tuesday.

The temples of Tiruchanoor, Kapilatheertham, Chandragiri Ramalayam, Govindaraja Swamy, Narayanavanam have spruced up to celebrate the festival.