YSRC cadre feels orphaned with no strong leadership after polls

VIZIANAGARAM: After YSRC leader Botcha Satyanarayana was elected as an MLC and shifted to Visakhapatnam, the second rung leaders of YSRC are feeling that they are orphaned as most of the leaders have closed doors on them.

Barring a couple of leaders like Zilla Parishad Chairman Majji Srinivasa Rao alias Chinna Seenu all others are not in touch with lower rung leaders and there is no confidence building effort from any of the former ministers and MLAs.

The NDA alliance comprising Telugu Desam Party (TDP), Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), and Janasena Party (JSP) made a clean sweep in Vizianagaram, and Parvathipuram-Manyam districts by winning all the nine Assembly segments and one Lok Sabha constituency. Several ministers, former ministers, and senior leaders including Botcha Satyanarayana, Pidika Rajanna Dora, Pamula Puspha Srivani, Kolagatla Veerabhadra Swamy, Botcha Appalanarasayya, Baddukonda Appalanaidu, and Sambangi Chinna Appalanaidu suffered defeat in the general elections.

Now, hundreds of second-rung leaders and sympathisers of the YSRC facing tough time in their respective territories. A few of them are facing criminal cases, and some other losing their business.

Speaking to TNIE, a YSRC activist of Cheepurupalli said, “We do agree Botcha Satyanarayana is a State leader. We do not have any doubt on his leadership. However, we found a huge difference in his politics from the past few months. He sent his wife Jhansi Rani to Visakhapatnam Lok Sabha constituency in the 2024 elections. Now, he won as an MLC from the erstwhile Visakhapatnam Local Authorities Constituency and become the opposition leader in the Legislative Council.”

“However, he left the district and the YSRC cadre, and is trying to operate from Visakhapatnam district now. He has proved himself as the guest politician as alleged by the NDA in the recent election campaign,” the YSRC activist observed.