YSRC plaint: EC holds mock polling at Nellimarla

VIZIANAGARAM: Following complaints by YSRC candidates, mock polling was conducted by election officials at Nellimarla on Monday to test the performance of the battery of EVMs.

After polling of 1,400 votes, the EVMs were shifted to the strong room and they will be opened after 21 days. The YSRC leaders complained that the battery charging of the EVMs increased from the date of polling to the date of counting even though they were kept in the strong room without power supply.

On the ECI directions, the officials conducted the mock polling to check the battery performance of the EVMs in the presence of Collector BR Ambedkar, EVM Nodal Officer B Umasankar and Gajapathinagaram Assembly constituency returning officer. YSRC election agent for Gajapathinagaram and BHEL representatives were present.