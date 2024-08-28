CM Chandrababu Naidu meets NITI officials on Viksit AP

VIJAYAWADA: Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu met the NITI Aayog representatives at the State Secretariat on Tuesday, and discussed the draft of the Viksit AP-2047.

Naidu is learnt to have made it clear that his intention is to develop AP as a $2 trillion economy by 2047. The State will be developed as the logistics hub in the East Coast. An action plan is being formulated to develop AP as the international tourist destination.

Plans are also afoot to develop different cities in the State as growth centres. e-waste vision documents are being prepared for the coming five years. An action plan is being evolved to enhance industry required skills among the youth and make the State a hub of industries and renewable energy, the Chief Ministersaid.