Andhra CM Naidu addresses sand supply issues, MLAs’ misconduct

VIJAYAWADA: “Sand supply has become a big challenge to me. Sand is being supplied free of cost as per the policy. However, due to the difficulty in excavation of sand because of rains and other reasons, some problems have cropped up. Things are getting improved gradually,” said Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu.

Speaking to mediapersons at the State Secretariat on Wednesday, Naidu said, “Officials have opened sand bookings as per my instructions. However, due to the availability of low quantity sand and other problems, trucks coming for sand are queuing up at stock points. This all has resulted in an additional burden to consumers.”

Mentioning that he saw hundreds of lorries waiting on the roadside when he was coming to the Secretariat from his residence at Undavalli, Naidu said he summoned the officials and told them to streamline the supply. The lorries are waiting for two to three days, and the owners are collecting extra money from the consumers, he said.

“After observing all these things, I have directed the officials to open registration, list out the trucks, fix destinations, give slots and load the trucks within two hours. I am holding a teleconference on sand supply every evening,” he said.

On the occasion, Naidu expressed his displeasure over some TDP MLAs for their alleged highhandedness in their constituencies. As the mistakes committed by a few leaders reflect on the whole party and send a negative message to the society, he is taking a serious note of any misconduct on the part of the party leaders.

After coming to know the involvement of some TDP MLAs and their families in sand operations and civil disputes, he snubbed them.

During the Cabinet meeting, Naidu told his colleagues that the mistakes done by some individuals are getting highlighted rather than the good being done by the coalition government.

He further said progress reports on the performance of ministers in the first 100 days of the TDP-led NDA government will be given to them. With regard to the Jana Sena ministers, the progress reports will be given to Deputy Chief Minister and JSP chief Pawan Kalyan, he added.