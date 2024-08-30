Andhra: Special officer to probe Mumbai actress case

Without an iota of proof, cops foisted case against me & my family: Actress

The actress said Vijayawada police had registered a case against her based on Vidyasagar’s complaint. She alleged that police misbehaved with her when she was in their custody, while her parents were subjected to severe humiliation and physical abuse.

“Without an iota of evidence, Ibrahimpatnam police, on the directions of their superiors, had foisted a false case against me and my family members, including my 76-year-old father in the first week of February. We were arrested in an unlawful manner from my residence in Mumbai two days after the FIR was registered. We were not allowed to exercise the fundamental rights guaranteed under Indian constitution. They seized our house, phones and other electronic gadgets as well,’’ the actress alleged.

Following the reports, DGP Ch Dwaraka Tirumala Rao instructed the NTR district CP SV Rajashekhar Babu to accept an online complaint from Jethwani and register a case against those who abused power to create troubles for the actress and her family.

Rajashekhar Babu appointed ACP rank officer K Sravanthi Roy to probe the case registered in Ibrahimpatnam police station and instructed her to submit the report at the earliest. “There have been several media reports claiming the involvement of police officials, including IPS officers, in a case allegedly foisted against her. A detailed probe is needed to find facts behind the incident,” the CP explained. Home Minister Vangalapudi Anitha said Jethwani had lodged a complaint online.

She reiterated that errant officers will not be spared and justice will be served to the victim. “Based on the inquiry report, appropriate action will be taken against officials whose involvement is found,” she said. Further, she announced that Disha police stations will be renamed as women police stations without changing its functions.