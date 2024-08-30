Andhra: Special officer to probe Mumbai actress case

VIJAYAWADA: NTR district Commissioner of Police SV Rajashekhar Babu on Thursday appointed an assistant commissioner of police (ACP) rank officer as a special officer to probe the alleged harassment of a Mumbai-based actress Kadambari Jethwani and her family members by a few IPS officers.
The action comes in the wake of allegations levelled by Kadambari Jethwani during a debate on a vernacular news channel on Wednesday and various media reports stating that two IPS officers, who earlier worked in Vijayawada Police Commissionerate tormented the actress and her family on the instructions of the then ruling YSRC leaders.
YSRC leader Kukkala Vidyasagar had lodged a case against the actress in February 2024, alleging that she had usurped his property by forging documents. Vidyasagar and Jethwani met long ago at a private function and became friends.
Jethwani later distanced herself from Vidyasagar after he allegedly began to torture her by sending nude pictures of himself. He also allegedly threatened to cause danger to her and her family.
Without an iota of proof, cops foisted case against me & my family: Actress
The actress said Vijayawada police had registered a case against her based on Vidyasagar’s complaint. She alleged that police misbehaved with her when she was in their custody, while her parents were subjected to severe humiliation and physical abuse.
“Without an iota of evidence, Ibrahimpatnam police, on the directions of their superiors, had foisted a false case against me and my family members, including my 76-year-old father in the first week of February. We were arrested in an unlawful manner from my residence in Mumbai two days after the FIR was registered. We were not allowed to exercise the fundamental rights guaranteed under Indian constitution. They seized our house, phones and other electronic gadgets as well,’’ the actress alleged.
Following the reports, DGP Ch Dwaraka Tirumala Rao instructed the NTR district CP SV Rajashekhar Babu to accept an online complaint from Jethwani and register a case against those who abused power to create troubles for the actress and her family.
Rajashekhar Babu appointed ACP rank officer K Sravanthi Roy to probe the case registered in Ibrahimpatnam police station and instructed her to submit the report at the earliest. “There have been several media reports claiming the involvement of police officials, including IPS officers, in a case allegedly foisted against her. A detailed probe is needed to find facts behind the incident,” the CP explained. Home Minister Vangalapudi Anitha said Jethwani had lodged a complaint online.
She reiterated that errant officers will not be spared and justice will be served to the victim. “Based on the inquiry report, appropriate action will be taken against officials whose involvement is found,” she said. Further, she announced that Disha police stations will be renamed as women police stations without changing its functions.