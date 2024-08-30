Efforts on to bring back all investors to Andhra Pradesh to boost industrial growth: Minister N Lokesh

VISAKHAPATNAM: Asserting that good days are ahead for Andhra Pradesh, Minister for HRD N Lokesh said since Chandrababu Naidu was sworn in as Chief Minister of the State, the return of industrialists has begun.

Speaking to mediapersons after attending the court in a defamation suit filed against a vernacular daily, Lokesh said a few IT industrialists have envisaged interest to invest in the State.

“In 2019, we signed an agreement with Adani and brought solar energy and a data center to the State. We were heckled at that time and after the change of the guard at that time both the industries shifted to other states -- Maharashtra and Telangana. Today, we are holding discussions again to bring them back,” he said, while vowing to make Visakhapatnam, the capital city of Artificial Intelligence.

Lokesh maintained that once the investigation into land scams not just in Visakhapatnam, but across the State is concluded, the State Cabinet will discuss the same and take a call. Finding fault with former Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy’s unilateral decisions that saw the demolition of Praja Vedika, the exit of the Lulu Group, he said efforts are on to bring back the industries that left the State.

“We are not just focused on getting investments to the State, but are equally focused on the welfare of people,” he asserted. With regard to Visakhapatnam Steel Plant, Lokesh reiterated that the government is committed to protecting the steel plant and maintained that the issue has been discussed at length with the Centre.