Hidden camera found in women's hostel washroom at Andhra engineering college; two students held

A hidden camera was discovered in the women's hostel washroom of an engineering college in Andhra Pradesh, prompting scores of students and the local community to stage a protest since Thursday night.

The incident took place in Seshadri Rao Gudlavalleru Engineering College in Gudlavalleru Mandal, where two fourth-year students allegedly fixed hidden cameras inside the girl's hostel washroom.

On Thursday night around 10 pm, students residing in the girl's hostel gathered and staged a protest against college management for failing to take action against two students of the same college despite numerous complaints registered against them in this regard.

The students alleged that the issue of a suspected hidden camera in the washroom came into light a week ago, but the principal did not act on it.

The students also alleged that over 300 videos were recorded, and the accused had circulated them and sold them to others for money.