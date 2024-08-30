Industrial safety is our priority: CM Chandrababu Naidu

VIJAYAWADA: Asserting that safety and welfare of workers is the top priority of the TDP-led NDA government in the State, Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu has made it clear that the rights of workers should be protected and at the same time industries should not be harassed with illogical regulations.

Holding a review meeting with the Labour, Factories and Boilers Department officials at the State Secretariat on Thursday, Naidu directed them not to compromise on the safety and security of workers.

A third party audit should be conducted with regard to the safety standards in factories. The ESI hospitals will be strengthened and the State’s share of funds will be released soon, he said.

Naidu regretted that the Chandranna Bima scheme which was in force before 2019, was totally invalidated by the previous YSRC regime. A scheme with an insurance cover of Rs 10 lakh will be launched soon for the benefit of workers, he announced.

“Employment generation is possible only if more and more companies are established, and the officials should act in the most transparent manner in sanctioning permissions for setting up new units,” he said.

Minister for Labour Vasamsetti Subhash informed the Chief Minister that the number of employees taking the ESI services increased from five to 11 lakh between 2014 to 19, but it declined drastically after the YSRC came to power.

When the officials informed Naidu about the pending amount of State’s share of Rs 54 crore to the ESI hospitals, he ordered immediate release of the dues.