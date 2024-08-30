Student from Andhra's Srikakulam drowns in US lake

SRIKAKULAM: A 25-year-old student from Ichchapuram of Srikakulam district, drowned in Lake George in the USA on Thursday.

The deceased was identified as Rupak Reddy Padini and he was studying MS at Harrisburg University of Science and Technology in Pennsylvania. He went to the US around eight months ago.

According to the Warren Country Sheriff’s Office, the incident took place when the deceased along with his friends visited the lake for boating at Lamb Shanty Bay in Hague.

A witness from the scene said that the group entered the lake on a pontoon boat, where the group, in an attempt to take pictures, accidentally slipped from the boat. Rupak was drowned in the lake even though he was wearing a life jacket.

The Marine patrol officers have managed to rescue others members. The officials launched a search operation by using a helicopter and located Rupak at the lake.

However, the rescue teams eventually pronounced that he was dead. It was learnt that Rupak’s father, P Kaviraju Reddy, is a government teacher and his mother, Dhanavathi, is a homemaker.